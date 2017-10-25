Toms River Police Searching For Missing Woman

TOMS RIVER – Police are searching far and wide for a 52-year-old township resident who was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities have reason to believe that Mary A. Stonehill may be driving a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra with license plate ZNC 49U. According to a press release sent from the department, Stonehill may have been in Double Trouble Park in Berkeley Township earlier today.

Anyone with information should call Detective James Carey at 732-349-0150 extension 1292. You can also call the Watch Commander at extension 1020.