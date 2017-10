TOMS RIVER – The search for 52-year-old Mary A. Stonehill has ended. According to an e-mailed statement from Toms River Police, she was located overnight. Authorities haven’t released any further details.

What we do know is she was reported missing on Wednesday, October 25th in the afternoon and was believed to have been in Double Trouble Park in Berkeley at some point in the day.

It is unclear as to where she was found or why she went missing.