Howell Police Seek Man Pleasuring Himself During Emoji Movie

By
Sara Grillo
-
Howell Police are looking for this male suspect who was caught committing a lewd act during a showing of The Emoji Movie. (Photo courtesy Howell Police)

HOWELL – Howell Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in his 20s or 30s who was allegedly pleasuring himself during an afternoon showing of The Emoji Movie at the Xscape Theatres on Route 9 on July 28.

According to police, a female moviegoer was watching the movie with her children and friends and noticed a male sitting alone in the back row of the theatre with his pants unbuttoned, zipper undone and his hand down his pants. He is described as a heavy set white male with a goatee or beard, and at the time was wearing a white dress shirt, black pants and a Yakama on his head.

The witness immediately reported the incident to theatre management, who responded and escorted the male out of the building. She called the police to report the incident later when she returned home.

If anyone has information regarding the suspect’s identity, they are asked to call Detective Janet Benitez #627 at 732-938-4575, ext. 2885 or email [email protected]. Tips can also be provided anonymously through p3tips.com.

Sara Grillo
Sara Grillo is the Assistant News Editor/Writer at Micromedia Publications. She has lived in numerous areas within Monmouth and Ocean Counties for the past 9 years. Grillo studied Journalism and Communication Arts at Ramapo College and has held positions in Marketing, Public Relations and Sales prior to writing for Micromedia. Readers can contact her by emailing [email protected]

