Emoji Lewdness Suspect Surrenders

HOWELL – The man who allegedly had a little private time with…his privates…inside a Howell Township movie theater surrenders to police.

43-year-old Abraham Parnes, who keeps a residence in Lakewood and Brooklyn, turned himself in after an tip led to a positive identification.

Police say on July 28th, a woman at the Xscape movie theater on Route 9 saw the man with his hand down his unbuttoned trousers during a screening of “The Emoji Movie.”

After reporting the incident to the manager while Parnes remained in the back row, he was ordered to leave. Surveillance cameras from the theater captured his image and police sent the picture out to area media outlets.

He was described as a heavy set white male with a goatee or beard, and at the time was wearing a white dress shirt, black pants and a Yamaka.

According to police, Parnes was charged with lewdness and released on a summons.

Social media had a field day with this story – although it could have aided in his arrest.

Sara Grillo contributed to this story.