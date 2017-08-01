Woman Burned By Cooking Spray Explosion

TOMS RIVER – A can of cooking spray exploded, dousing a woman with super-heated liquid and flames, police said.

The incident happened on July 28 at a home on Almond Drive. The homeowner, 46, had extensive burns to her face, torso, and thighs. She was treated by Silverton Volunteer EMS and brought to a burn center via helicopter, police said.

A small fire was burning in the kitchen when first responders arrived. The Silverton Fire Department put out the fire and ventilated the home.

Toms River Officer Anthony Paciulli and Detective James Carey responded, as did arson Detective Thomas Haskell from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and investigator Domenick Roselli of the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention.