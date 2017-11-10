TRPD Surprises Favorite Dunkin Employee

TOMS RIVER – Earlier this month, members of the Toms River Police Department midnight shift surprised their favorite Dunkin’ Donuts employee with a gift.

Annie recently lost her house and all of her possessions in a house fire. After learning this, both midnight shift squads along with the TRPBA and the TRFOP raised some funds to help.

She is well known throughout Toms River both from Dunkin’ Donuts and from her work as a cafeteria aid at TRIS East.

Annie is a great person and always has a smile on her face, even in the face of great struggles.

The fire may have taken her property but it will never break her spirit.