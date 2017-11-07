Toms River’s Veterans Day Parade On Nov. 13

By
Chris Lundy
-
File Photo

TOMS RIVER – The Township’s Veterans Day Parade will honor all veterans, and will have three Grand Marshals as it marches through downtown Toms River on Nov. 13.

The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Toms River Shopping Center on Route 37. It will travel south on Route 166, then east onto Washington Street. Here, the parade will end with a ceremony at Town Hall with speakers and guests. A wreath will be placed there at the monument for veterans.

Three Grand Marshals will have a place of honor: Sgt. George Tyler McGibbon, 1st Sgt. Thomas Jones, and Brigadier General Robert V. Paschon.

Chris Lundy
Chris Lundy is News Editor at Micromedia. He has covered Ocean County news and features in various publications since 2003. Lundy worked for Gannett with articles in The Beacon, Observer and Asbury Park Press. He's also written for the Community Connection, Patch and ShoreBeat.

