Toms River’s Veterans Day Parade On Nov. 13

TOMS RIVER – The Township’s Veterans Day Parade will honor all veterans, and will have three Grand Marshals as it marches through downtown Toms River on Nov. 13.

The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Toms River Shopping Center on Route 37. It will travel south on Route 166, then east onto Washington Street. Here, the parade will end with a ceremony at Town Hall with speakers and guests. A wreath will be placed there at the monument for veterans.

Three Grand Marshals will have a place of honor: Sgt. George Tyler McGibbon, 1st Sgt. Thomas Jones, and Brigadier General Robert V. Paschon.