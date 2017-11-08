Toms River Wants More Open Space

TOMS RIVER – Toms River had a question on the ballot asking people if they wanted more open space. The answer was unsurprisingly “yes.”

Residents have been complaining lately of additional residential development, particularly in the northern section of town.

The exact phrasing of the question was: “Should the Township of Toms River acquire and preserve an additional 250 acres of open space throughout the township over the next five years for recreation and conservation purposes and to limit further high-density development?”

This question was overwhelmingly passed 17,949 votes to 3,852. That works out to 82.33 percent of the voters.

It’s a nonbinding referendum, which means that the question carries with it no action. It was just to gauge the public’s interest.