Toms River Township Fall 2017 Leaf Collection

TOMS RIVER – Toms River Township Public Works announced that the schedule for Fall 2017 Leaf Collection will be based on your recycling pick up day.

For example, if your recycling day is on a Monday, your leaf collection weeks start Oct. 30 and Nov. 27.

If your recycling day is on Tuesday, your leaf collection weeks start Oct. 30 and Dec. 4.

If your recycling day is on Wednesday, your leaf collection weeks start Nov. 6 and Dec. 11.

If your recycling day is on Thursday, your leaf collection weeks start Nov. 13 and Dec. 18.

By Monday at 6:30 a.m., have leaf bags to curbside. Only leaves in plastic bags will be collected.

Sometimes we are ahead of schedule. You should put your bagged leaves to the curb before your scheduled weeks begins, as we may come early. However, we will still come through your area once again during your scheduled collection weeks.

Leaves are not permitted in the landfill. If you miss the curbside collection, bagged or loose leaves must be brought to the Recycling Convenience Center (located on Church Road, east of North Bay Avenue). Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Please call 732-255-1000, ext. 8101 or visit our website at tomsrivertownship.com for more details.