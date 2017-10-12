Toms River Seeking Public ATMs

TOMS RIVER – There are three locations that people have expressed an interest in paying cash throughout the township, and would benefit from having a nearby ATM: town hall, Bey Lea Golf Course, and the Winding River Skating Center concession stand, business administrator Paul Shives said.

Although a lot of people pay by credit or check for township services, such as paying fees for licenses, there have been requests for ATMs so that they have an option of cash, he said.

At the Sept. 26 Township Council meeting, a resolution was passed to go out for bid for the lease of space for ATMs. The township attempted to contract with banks for ATMs in the past but was unsuccessful.