Toms River High School South Closed After Smell Of Natural Gas

TOMS RIVER – Toms River school officials closed Toms River High School South today after a smell of gas was detected, according to a robocall that went out to parents.

”One or more of our schools were evacuated,” the call stated, after there was a smell of gas.

The smell came from a gas pressure release in downtown Toms River. Even though the operation was scheduled, the school district was not made aware, the statement said. As a precautionary measure, the district followed evacuation procedures.

Fire and police were on scene, but police informed school officials that there was no danger to students or staff.

Chris Lundy
Chris Lundy is News Editor at Micromedia. He has covered Ocean County news and features in various publications since 2003. Lundy worked for Gannett with articles in The Beacon, Observer and Asbury Park Press. He's also written for the Community Connection, Patch and ShoreBeat.

