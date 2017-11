TOMS RIVER – Toms River Police need the public’s help to identify two thieves who hit a gas station in early November.

Two burglary suspects were caught on surveillance video at the Shell gas station, 869 Fischer Blvd., smashing through the glass door just after 10 p.m. Nov. 5. The two men stole some cash and 30 packs of Newport cigarettes.

The police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Patrick Jacques at 732 349-0150 ext. 1297 or by email at [email protected].