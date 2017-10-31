Toms River Needs Items For 250th Anniversary Time Capsule

TOMS RIVER – The Township is filling a time capsule to mark the culmination of its 250th anniversary.

The Semiquincentennial Committee is asking the public to submit items for the time capsule. Please include an index card with your name, address, telephone number and description of the item. Items can be dropped off at Town Hall, 33 Washington Street, Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Clerk’s Office. Similar items will be grouped, and a random selection will be made from each group. We anticipate we will get more than we can fit in. Our goal is to preserve the history of Toms River and give residents and businesses in the Township the opportunity to be a voice in the future. Items should be significant to Toms River and be smaller than a fist. Letters, photos and small mementos could all go in the capsule. We are also looking for times that represent modern day living in the Township – think selfie stick, iPhone and flash drive, for example.

The last time capsule was buried in the Courtyard in Town Hall in 1992 for the Township’s 225th Anniversary. A lot has happened since that time. The Toms River East Little League won the 1998 World Series, the Township changed to the Mayor-Council form of government in 2002 and we went through Superstorm Sandy in 2012, just to name a few.

A sealing ceremony will take place on Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. in Town Hall. During that ceremony, the 225th time capsule will be opened. The public is invited to witness the opening and share memories and refreshments.