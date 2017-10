TOMS RIVER – Municipal beach revenue has increased since last year, officials said.

At the close of the 2017 season, revenue came in at $445,676, said Jared Tate, director of recreation. This is an increase of last year’s $428,883, which, in turn, was an increase of the previous year.

These figures only include the municipally run ones at Ortley Beach and Shelter Cove. The rest are run by private homeowners associations.