St. Stephen’s Episcopal Summer Sizzler Bowling Tournament

TOMS RIVER – St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Whiting is hosting a Summer Sizzler Adult/Youth Bowling Tournament on Sunday, August 27 at 10 a.m. at Playdrome Lanes, 821 Conifer Street. Registration and check-in starts at 9:30 a.m.

The tournament is open to all adult bowlers and junior bowlers ages 18 and under. The entry fee is $36 per team or $18 per bowler, which breaks down as $15 to Playdrome Lanes and a $3 donation to St. Stephen’s Church. Format of the event will be a 5-game team block with an awards ceremony after the tournament. Team trophies will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place, and individual medals will be awarded to both adults and juniors for 1st and 2nd Place High Game and High Series.

For more information or to register, please call Playdrome Lanes at 732-349-5345; William Bodine III, Tournament Director at 732-814-6683 or the St. Stephen’s Parish Office at 732-350-2121. You can also email [email protected]. It is preferred that all entries be recorded before the start of the tournament, but walk-ins will be accepted.