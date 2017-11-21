Scheduled Venting of Natural Gas Lines

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Township Police alerted residents that scheduled maintenance by New Jersey Natural Gas will be conducted at two locations today between 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Those in the area of Washington and Main streets, and near Police headquarters, may smell natural gas. Police said the odor is anticipated and not a safety concern.

“As part of our safety plan we have coordinated with Toms River Schools Superintendent David Healy so that all educational buildings in the affected zones have advanced notice,” police officials said.