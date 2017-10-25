Rockettes Visit Young Fans

TOMS RIVER – The Rockettes traveled to Toms River as part of their “Gift of Joy” program where they visit local families to have a special day.

On Sept. 20, they went to Denae’s Ice Cream & Sweet Shop with the Young family from Brick, specifically their 3-year-old twins, Savannah and Grayson.

According to a press release, the “Gift of Joy” is a program designed to reach out to the community and spread cheer, tied in to the upcoming Christmas Spectacular. Fans were chosen who had faced some personal adversities. Grayson is on the autism spectrum and has a seizure disorder. He is in and out of the hospital and has many doctor appointments. The family’s older son Mitchell reached out to the Rockettes to bring some joy to his family and siblings.