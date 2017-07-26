ROCK For Locks Raises Cancer Awareness

TOMS RIVER – Elliot’s Barber Shop will be transformed into a music festival on August 4 and 5 during a two-day ROCK for Locks event to raise cancer awareness.

The festival, which was organized by Jersey-based event management group Barren Productions, will feature local musicians, food vendors, giveaways and 50/50 raffles. Eventgoers can purchase a one-day wristband for $14 or a two-day wristband for $20, the proceeds of which will go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand and Wigs for Kids.

Performances by local musicians kick off from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, including the bands Circuitry, Before I Turn, Triple Cripple, Nihlium, Weeping, Before It’s Too Late, Apparitions, Idle Minds, The Rose Monarch, Sentinels, Full Circle, Rizz-P, Stay At Home Dads, Proletariat, Honey Trap, Cut The Act, Dave Mooney and Aztec Gypsy, Reborn Divided and Djinn.

In addition to local musicians, there will also be a meet and greet with local SWF Pro Wrestlers Rob Fury, Dave Hynes and James Dunnkosky.

In early preparation for Halloween, some scary characters from BloodShed Farms Fear Fest, originally the Historic Burlington County Prison Museum, will make an appearance, including Uncle Timmy from Porkchop’s Pen of Pain, Rellik the Clown and Babbal the Klown.

Children can get their hair cut during the festival and donate it to Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit hair donation organization that makes wigs for children suffering from hair loss. In order to donate, hair must be natural, never dyed and at least six inches long.

Elliot’s Barber Shop is located at 1548 Route 9.