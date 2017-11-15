Public Works Closed For Thanksgiving

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Township Department of Public Works will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. There will be no sanitation or recycling collections and the Recycling Convenience Center will be closed.

Starting on Nov. 23, all regular sanitation and recycling collections are postponed one day, and Nov. 24’s sanitation collections will be picked up Nov. 25. Those who request an extra recycling pickup, it will be performed on Friday as usual, with the cut-off request date 1 p.m. Nov. 22.

The Public Works office will also be closed Nov. 24 in observance of the holiday.

For additional information, visit tomsrivertownship.com.