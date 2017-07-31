Police: Body of Missing Swimmer Found

TOMS RIVER – A swimmer who was reported missing in Point Pleasant Beach was reportedly found deceased by Toms River police.

Zuzana Oravcova, 24, had been reported missing after a late night swim with a male companion on July 30. They were caught in rough waters. He swam out but she did not.

Many departments assisted in searching for her, but to no avail.

However, just before midnight on the same day, Toms River police were called. An off-duty Ocean Beach lifeguard was walking on the beach near Ocean Beach Unit #2 when he spotted something suspicious where the waves were breaking at the shoreline. Using the light on his cell phone, he saw that it was a dead body, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted to positively identify the woman, police said.

Officer Jesse Robertazzi responded, along with other officers and first responders. The investigation also included the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, Ocean County’s Prosecutor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office CSI Unit, and Medical Examiner’s Office.