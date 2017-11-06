Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Toms River

TOMS RIVER – A 60-year-old woman was struck and killed at Hooper and Terrace avenues Nov. 5.

Manuela Morales-Torres of Walnut Street was crossing Hooper avenue when she was struck and killed by 76-year-old Rosemary Goebel, Northstream Drive in Toms River. Morales-Torres was walking with a 62-year-old man who was also injured. He is currently being treated at a local hospital for several injuries.

Goebel was traveling east on Terrace Avenue around 5:49 p.m. when she made a left turn through a green light to head northbound on Hooper Avenue. She struck the two pedestrians as she made the turn.

Police reported it was unknown if the pedestrians were in the crosswalk when they were struck.

Toms River Traffic Safety Officers Robert Westfall and Brian Doyle are conducting the investigation along with members of the Ocean County Prosecutors office and Ocean County Sheriff’s Department CSI Division.