Pedestrian Struck And Injured

TOMS RIVER – An elderly woman was struck and injured and is now in critical condition at an area hospital.

Toms River resident Brianna Rudolph, 18, was driving on New Hampshire Avenue at 6:34 p.m. Nov. 17 when she struck 80-year-old Antonia Rinaldi, also of Toms River.

Rudolph struck Rinaldi – she did not see the woman attempting to cross the road.

Rinaldi was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, where she is listed in critical condition with multiple injuries.

Police reported that cell phone use or impairment of the driver do not appear to be a cause of the accident at this time. Police are still investigation.

The investigation is being conducted by Toms River Officers Pascal Gambardella and Adam Koeppen along with the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department CSI Division and the Ocean County Prosecutors Office.