Only One Incumbent Wins In Toms River

TOMS RIVER – Only one incumbent will retain their seat after the Nov. 7 election. All of the incumbents were Republicans, being challenged by Democrats.

Incumbent Maria Maruca, Ward 1, bested Anthony Colucci 3,202 votes to 2,917.

However, the other three wards fell to Democrats.

In Ward 2, newcomer Daniel Rodrick beat incumbent Kevin Geoghegan 3,874 to 3,203.

In Ward 3, Democrat Laurie Huryk beat Robert Gallipoli, the Republican candidate, 2,625 votes to 2,542.

In Ward 4, challenger Terrance Turnbach beat incumbent Council President Alfonso Manforti, 2,810 votes to 2,668.

Election figures were reported by the Ocean County Clerk. All districts were counted, but vote counts have not been finalized.

