Navy Veterans Honored During Stay At Community Medical Center

TOMS RIVER – Two veterans were honored through Community Medical Center’s Veteran Recognition Program.

Jerome Wehle, 70, of Toms River, and Whiting resident David Chambers, 94, received honors for their Navy service just before Veterans Day. A star made from a damaged or retired U.S. flag and a certificate of appreciation was presented to them during their hospital stays. They each also received an American flag blanket, hand-knitted by hospital volunteers.

From 1968-70, Wehle served aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy. During Chambers’ four years in the Navy, he served in Tokyo and several other Pacific locations.

The Veterans Recognition Program started in April 2016. Since then, more than 80 veterans have been recognized during their stays at Community Medical Center.

“It’s important to remember veterans in this way,” volunteer Frank Alleva said. A veteran himself, he often presents the veterans with their gifts. “It’s a recognition of what they’ve done in their life, a reaffirmation for them. When they get to tell their story to someone new, and people thank them for their service, it instills a little more pride in them than before. And they do have some amazing stories. You feel like you’re visiting history.”

For more information, call 732-557-8129.