Multiple Thefts Along Route 9 In Toms River, Info Needed

TOMS RIVER – Police are looking for a suspect connected to several thefts of area businesses.

Toms River Police shared that several thefts from businesses along the Route 9 corridor occurred the week of Nov. 5. They have released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle, and the suspect himself.

Mambos Discount Tire, 1658 Route 9, captured surveillance footage showing the man and his vehicle. The while male is believed to be between 5’7”-5’10” tall, in his 60s-70s with grey hair.

He was operating an older model Ford Ranger pick-up truck. Police said the truck has New Jersey license plates, a broken rear window, and a dent in the center rear bumper. The right taillight does not work.

According to police, the suspect stole almost $2,000-worth of tire rims from different businesses.

Those with information are asked to contact Det. James Carey at 732-349-0150, ext. 1292 or email at [email protected]. All information will remain confidential.