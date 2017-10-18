Missing Toms River Teen Found In Ohio

TOMS RIVER – Toms River Police released a statement this morning, October 18, saying that a police agency in Ohio has found missing 13-year-old resident Antonella Marino, who they had been searching for since October 10. Antonella was reported to be safe.

The Ohio officers found her late last night with 18-year-old Jackson resident Jeffrey Trautmann, who she was suspected to have left home with.

Police have no additional information, as details are still developing, but more information is anticipated to be released later today.