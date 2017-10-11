Makerfest Returns To Toms River For Version 3.0

TOMS RIVER – Toms River Regional Schools will hold its 3rd Annual Jersey Shore Makerfest, also known as Makerfest 3.0, at the Toms River Regional Arena, 1245 Old Freehold Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 14. The event is free and open to the public, thanks to donations from generous supporters.

Hundreds of organizations and innovators will attend and provide hands-on experiences in arts, crafts & hobbies, technology and engineering, problem solving and sustainable practices. New this year, there will also be a Jersey Shore Hackathon and a Toms River Green Fair.

To date, over 8,000 people have taken part in the Jersey Shore maker revolution and experienced using drones, tried coding, 3D printing, circuit-building, knitting, bonsai artistry and cooking. Last year, robots staged a “Robot Smackdown” and were awarded prizes for the most “articulate, mobile and beautiful creation.”

“The maker mindset is about both individuality and collaboration, and the role of creativity and choice in learning,” said Dr. Marc Natanagara, District Assistant Superintendent and organizer of Makerfest. “Many of our teachers are already doing it in whole or in part by integrating different subjects together and designing lessons that captivate students with real world issues.”

Many different makerspaces have been built or are in the process of being built in Toms River’s 18 schools, which help teachers focus on creating more interactive, inquiry-based and problem-oriented lessons.

Makerfest is sponsored by the Jay & Linda Grunin Foundation and supported by Apple, Barnes & Noble, Downtown Toms River, Toms River Arts Community, Future Ready Schools, Google, Insectropolis, Microsoft, the NJ Department of Education, NJ Makers Day, and over 75 other companies that support the maker movement.

“Makerfest represents the merging of our schools with a larger community,” said District Superintendent David Healy. “This includes not just other schools, but organizations from our town, county, and across the state. It’s a great opportunity for everyone to work together and network to build long term relationships.”

For more information, or to register to attend, visit jerseyshoremakerfest.org.