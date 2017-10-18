Lavallette Burglar Threw ‘Bodily Fluids’ At Police

LAVALLETTE – Lavallette Police arrested a man last night accused of a home invasion who tried to escape officers by attempting to flee into the nearby bay.

Officers responded to a 911 call last night, October 17, around 9:55 p.m. and were told by victims in the home that the suspect, identified as Brian Schremmer of 105 Jersey Avenue, had cornered them in their living room and then ran away.

Ptl. Adam LaCicero, Officer Ryan Crisalli and Officer Harry Paul, who responded to the scene, ran to where the victims said they last saw Schremmer near Lavalette Ave. They saw him running and followed him a few hundred yards until he was on the edge of a bulkhead. While the officers tried to place him under arrest, he resisted and tried to escape into the bay, injuring Ptl. LaCicero.

Schremmer was rescued from the bay and eventually placed under arrest. He was charged with burglary, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a police officer and throwing bodily fluids at a police officer. He was lodged in the Ocean County Jail.