TOMS RIVER – As part of Community Helper Week at the Toms River II Goddard School on Route 70, students got a special visit from some local heroes. Sgt. Austin from the Toms River Police Department taught the kids all about Halloween safety and the things police officers do in the community to keep us all safe.

Fire Chief Yaiser from the Toms River Fire Department also paid a visit and brought his fire truck, which the kids got to learn about and explore.