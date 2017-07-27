Free Art Festival Returns To Huddy Park

TOMS RIVER – Downtown Toms River is preparing for its 5th Annual “Art in the Park” Festival on Saturday, August 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the newly renovated Huddy Park. Due to the park undergoing renovations last year, the annual art festival was held on the lawn of the Ocean County Parking Garage last August.

This year, Art in the Park visitors will be treated to a wide array of original visual art, music, poetry and dance, and artists at the event will be offering their unique and creative items for sale. Interactive exhibits will add to the fun, and there will also be food vendors on site. Best of all, the festival is free to attend. The public is invited to come down and see some incredible local, creative talent right in their backyards.

All art on display will also be judged by a professional panel with several prizes being awarded – $1,000 for 1st Place, $500 for 2nd Place and $250 for 3rd Place. Artists who wish to participate in the festival should visit trartistcommunity.org/2017-art-in-the-park to apply, no later than August 4. The event is being hosted by the Toms River Artist Community and sponsored by the Jay & Linda Grunin Foundation.