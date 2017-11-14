Crash In Toms River Under Probe

TOMS RIVER – A crash that required the extrication of one victim is still under investigation.

A three-vehicle crash happened 7:10 a.m. Nov. 14 on Route 37 West in Toms River. Kim Douglas, 34, of Toms River, was traveling in her 2013 Dodge Caravan and when she crashed into a 2015 Toyota Corolla stopped at a red light.

That driver, Michael Carlo, 32, of Seaside Park, had his vehicle pushed forward into a 2015 Nissan Rouge driven by Edward Brick, 32, of Brick.

Carlo was extricated from his vehicle and taken to a local hospital for head injuries.

Toms River Fire Companies Nos. 1 and 2 responded, along with fire units from East Dover and Island Heights. MonOc Paramedics and Silverton Volunteer First Aid Squad treated Carlo.

The crash is being investigated by Toms River Officer Kenneth Thomas.