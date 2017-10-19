Charges Filed In Missing Toms River Teen Case

TOMS RIVER – 13-year-old Toms River resident Antonella Marino was recently found safe in Ohio after being reported missing by her family for over a week, and information that led authorities to her safe return was just released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Public Affairs Unit.

An Ohio State Trooper stopped a 2000 Volkswagen in Richland Township on the evening of October 17 for driving 76 mph in a 65 mph zone. He found the driver of the car, 19-year-old Jeffrey Trautmann of Jackson, to be in possession of marijuana, and then entered Trautmann and his passenger, who was Marino, into the National Crime Information Center. The trooper discovered the two were linked to a missing juvenile incident in New Jersey.

Trautmann was also charged with interfering with the custody of a child under 18 and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was issued a summons for the speeding infraction and is being held on bail in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio pending a court appearance.

Additional charges may be filed against Trautmann, and the Toms River Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is working with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on this possibility.