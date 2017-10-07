Body Of Missing Toms River Woman Found

TOMS RIVER – The search for a missing 79-year-old Holiday City Silverton resident ends in tragedy. Toms River Police have confirmed the body of Martha Hesse was found early Saturday morning in a wooded section of the community.

Hesse had been reported missing by her concerned husband on Thursday. The call ultimately led to a massive search by multiple agencies and even a police helicopter.

According to Toms River Police, an autopsy is pending but foul play is not suspected. Hesse’s body was found by a group of volunteer firefighters aiding in the search. It is unclear as to how long the body was in the woods.

A full investigation is underway by the Ocean County Prosecutors Office, Sheriff’s Department and Medical Examiners Office.

Anyone who may have seen or interacted with Hesse either Thursday or Friday, should call 732-349-1050, extension 1235.