Barrier Island Repaving To Start Soon

TOMS RIVER – A project to resurface roads in Ortley Beach will begin later this year, officials said.

The Township Council awarded a contract to Earle Asphalt Company to do the work in the amount of $2,670,913.13. According to township officials, they were the lowest responsible bidder.

Township engineer Robert Chankalian said that the plan is that the project would begin after Thanksgiving.

During a recent Township Council meeting, residents thanked the township officials for the upcoming work and asked about timelines for paving roads on Toms River’s barrier island neighborhoods.

The North Beaches are also scheduled to be repaved, but will be part of a separate project than Ortley, Chankalian said. A sewer project had to go first, he said, because there was no point in paving the road and then digging it up to do the sewer work. So, the repaving in that area would be in the spring.

At the Nov. 14 Township Council meeting, the council awarded the North Beaches sewer replacement project to Marlin Construction Services, Inc. They were the low bidder, and the contract amount is not to exceed $1,052,578.

Both projects are financed by the money bonded for Superstorm Sandy work in 2013, administrator Paul Shives said. This carries with it a reimbursement of 90 percent of the cost from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.