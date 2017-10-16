13-Year-Old Toms River Girl Still Missing

TOMS RIVER – Toms River Police are attempting to locate a missing 13-year-old girl from the township who apparently left home on the evening of October 11.

Antonella Marino’s family has not been able to make contact with her since she left, and they believe she may be with 19-year-old Jeffrey Trautmann, who is from Jackson. He drives a green, 2003 Volkswagen Golf with New Jersey license plates.

Trautmann is not suspected of any wrongdoing, but police would like to speak with him, as he may have information as to where Antonella might be.

Anyone who has information about where either individual is should contact the Toms River Police Department at 732-349-0150 or email Detective Thomas Grosse at [email protected]. All tips can remain confidential.