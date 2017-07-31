Waretown Prepares For Community Fun Night

WARETOWN – Ocean Township will be one of many municipalities taking part in the National Night Out. This is the fourth year that Waretown has been involved.

There will be free food, beverages and family entertainment from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1. The festivities will be taking place in the municipal parking lot, 50 Railroad Ave.

Among the entertainment will be a classic car and motorcycle show, novelty cars, and a mechanical bull. There will also be a clown, face painting, crafts for kids, henna tattoos, video games, costumed characters and bounce houses. A “Bootcamp Challenge” obstacle course, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Child ID station, and a DJ will also be on hand.