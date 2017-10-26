Waretown Library Offers Veterans Benefits Information

WARETOWN – The Ocean County Library will host a Veterans Benefits and Services session at the Waretown Branch, 112 Main Street, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 2.

Ocean County Veterans Services Bureau Director John Dorrity will present the latest benefit information and services available for veterans and their families.

Following the presentation, a Q&A session will take place and a representative will assist filing claims.

The program is open to all ages, but registration is required. To register, call the Waretown Branch at 609-693-5133 or visit theoceancountylibrary.org.