Thanksgiving Farm Market In Barnegat

BARNEGAT – Barnegat Township Recreation is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Farm Market 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19 in Fred Watts Park, located at the corner of Route 9 and E. Bay Avenue.

Farmers attending include Brookville, Krowicki’s and Stillwell.

Food vendors include:

Cajan Jax BBQ, selling their famous dirty water dogs.

Highmountain Foods, featuring fresh stuffed breads, pickles, olives, chesses, pastas and much more.

Moesters Bakery of Manahawkin, who will not only be selling baked goods but also taking orders for holiday pies that can be picked up Nov. 22 at their store.

Other vendors include Jersey Charm Coffee, Momma’s Home Made Sauces and David Lerner Associates.

Craft vendors are wanted for Nov. 19. They must be on site by 9 a.m. The fee is $25 per 10×10 space. For information, call or email Jeanne at 609-698-0080, ext. 122 or [email protected]