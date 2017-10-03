Pinelands School Closed For Air, Asbestos Testing

TUCKERTON – In response to concerns about air quality during school renovations, Pinelands Regional schools were closed today.

Dr. Cheryl Stevenson, the executive director of curriculum and instruction, recorded a message on behalf of the superintendent’s office. This recording was posted online by residents.

In the recording, she noted that due to concerns over air quality, odors, and asbestos, the district would be closed. An air quality and asbestos test will be performed.

Previous testing has revealed that the air quality is safe, the recording stated.

Athletic and after-school events were still held, but access to most of the building was closed off.