For Love Of Meat: BBQ, Beer & Movie Event

LONG BEACH ISLAND – Just before Labor Day weekend, treat yourself to some on screen and real life BBQ at the Surf City Volunteer Firehouse. The food and beer filled fundraiser is on August 24 at 7 p.m. and includes a barbeque-themed movie screening, Smoky’s BBQ sandwich, two sides, beverage and sweet for $20. Craft beer from Ship Bottom Brewery will also be available for purchase.

For the Love of Meat is a documentary that focuses on folks around the country that take their BBQ very, very seriously. The movie highlights these pit masters, such as Tootsie Tomanetz of Snow’s BBQ in Lexington and Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbeque in Austin, as they share the secrets behind their mouthwatering briskets, sausage, smoked meats, rubs and sauces.

To purchase tickets online, visit lighthousefilmfestival.org. Proceeds will benefit the Surf City Fire House and Lighthouse International Film Festival.