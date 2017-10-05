Gille Park Skate Nights Return Friday

LACEY – The next Skate Night in Gille Park is set for Friday, October 6 from 6 to 10 p.m. featuring live music from a DJ, lighting provided by Lacey Police and a mobile gaming trailer courtesy of the Police Foundation and Municipal Alliance.

Forked River and Lanoka Harbor Fire Departments will assist on the scene, as well as Lacey Township and Lanoka Harbor EMS.

The company Party Crashers will provide the gaming trailer, which was also at last year’s Lacey Day and a host of other county-wide events. Kids will be able to play a variety of age-appropriate games in the trailer from 7 to 9 p.m.

The skate park is meant only for the use of skateboards, scooters and in-line stakes, and no bicycles are allowed. Helmets are required at all times. Bottled water is permitted inside the park and Tom and Dee’s Italian Ice will be sold on location at skate night.

More fall skate nights are scheduled for October 20 and November 3. They are being coordinated by the Lacey Township Recreation Department, Police Department, Municipal Alliance and Police Foundation.

For any questions, contact 609-693-6636, ext. 2203.