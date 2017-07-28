STAFFORD – There will be a fundraiser coming up for a local family battling cancer.

Nikolas Falco had his first surgery and is undergoing chemotherapy at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. The 14-year-old lives in Barnegat with his mother, Danielle LaValle-Mezzina, and two younger siblings.

The event will be held on Monday, Aug. 7, from 6-9 p.m. at Calloway’s on Route 9 in Manahawkin. The event includes pizza and wings, beer and wine. There will be rides for children.

Tickets are $25 for children (20 and younger), and $35 for adults. All proceeds will benefit Nikolas and his family for their expenses that accrue during treatment.

If you are unable to attend, donations can be sent to the Stafford PBA #297, P.O. Box 746, Manahawkin, NJ 08050, with the note “Faith Over Fear – For Niky.”