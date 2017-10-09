Credit Card Workshop For Small Business Owners

STAFFORD – Small business owners are invited to a SCORE Workshop Series at the Stafford Branch of the Ocean County Library on October 11 at 6:30 p.m. that will teach attendees how to cut their credit card costs dramatically.

The workshop will be taught by Michael Feliz, who has been in the merchant services industry since 2000, and is a partner with Shore Merchant Services. The company has 39 sales reps servicing merchants around the country, including many in Ocean County and surrounding counties in New Jersey.

Information about the event can be located at theoceancountylibrary.org or by calling 609-597-3381. The library is located at 129 North Main Street.

SCORE is the nation’s largest network of volunteer and expert business mentors offering free advice to small business owners.