Business After Hours At Southern Ocean Medical Center

MANAHAWKIN – Get to know another local business on Thursday, October 26 at the Southern Ocean Chamber’s After Hours Social at Southern Ocean Medical Center, 1140 Route 72 West, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Guests will get a chance to tour the hospital’s updated facilities and learn about the changes happening at Hackensack Meridian Health’s Southern Ocean Medical Center. There will be opportunities for networking, delicious food and a discussion about future plans for the hospital.

Business After Hours events are a long standing Southern Ocean Chamber tradition for over 50 years and continue to bring professionals together who are both new to the area and seasoned members of the local business landscape.

There is no fee to attend the event, but please RSVP to the Southern Ocean County Chamber at 265 West Ninth Street in Ship Bottom, call 609-494-7211 or email [email protected]. Bring business cards for networking and meet in the hospital’s lobby.

For more information, go to visitLBIregion.com.