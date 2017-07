WARETOWN – An American Red Cross Blood Drive is being held on Tuesday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Road.

Appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, call Barbara at 609-660-0951 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “waretown.” Walk-ins are also welcome.

Help prevent the summer blood shortage by giving blood. For more information, visit twpoceannj.gov/notices/blood-drive-072517.pdf.