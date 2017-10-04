Blood Drive Monday To Support Las Vegas

BARNEGAT – The Barnegat Democratic Club and Municipal Committee will be hosting a blood drive on Monday, Oct. 9, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Barnegat Recreation Center, 900 West Bay Avenue (just behind the police station).

In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, donating blood has become even more essential and immediate, according to a press release from the Barnegat Democrats. Blood has been sent to Las Vegas from all over the country, so our local supplies of blood is being depleted and needs to be replenished. Please find it in your heart to help save a life, in fact save multiple lives, since a pint of your blood can be used for several purposes and save 3-4 lives.

Participants can register at Redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will also be welcomed.

