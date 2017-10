BARNEGAT – Do you want to get to know your candidates?

The four candidates for Township Committee will be at a forum at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, at the Town Hall located at 900 West Bay Ave.

The event will be moderated by Honor Society students from the Russell O. Brackman Middle School.

Newcomers Dan Ward and Paul Whitcraft, both Democrats, will be challenging the incumbent Republicans, Al Cirulli and John Novak. They are vying for two, three-year seats.