Acoustic Musicians Guild To Perform Under The Stars

BASS RIVER – The Acoustic Musicians Guild will be performing under the stars at the Lake Absegami breezeway at Bass River State Forest on Saturday, July 29 from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Concertgoers are advised to bring bug spray, a flashlight and something sit on. The concert is free, but donations to the band are welcome. Enter at 762 State Road.

The Acoustic Musicians Guild (AMG) is a nonprofit organization formed in 1996, rooted in New Jersey and aimed at creating opportunities for members to perform acoustic music in public places like coffeehouses, the Ocean County Library System, Ocean County Artists Guild and Albert Music Hall. Both professional and amateur musicians are welcome to join the AMG for dues of only $10 a year. Visit amg.org for more information.

For a full 2017 summer program of concerts under the stars, contact the Forest Office at 609-296-1114 or visit njparksandforests.org.