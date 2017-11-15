Winners Of 2017 Preferred Home Health Care Elderfest Coloring Contest

TOMS RIVER – Three winners were named in the Elderfest Expo, held at the Clarion Hotel in Toms River.

The event was hosted by Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, based in Eatontown.

Toms River residents Lee Young and Diane Dering won first and second place, respectively. Gloria Ochs, Lakewood, took home third place. Prizes were $500, $200 and $100. More than 100 adults entered the contest.

The judges included: Bill Clanton, CEO of Coloring for Life Coloring Books; Andrew Shaw, CEO of Rose Garden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; Joel Markel, radio host of Preferred Company on WOBM-AM and President of Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, and Marianne Levy, radio host, Preferred Company on WOBM-AM.

For more information about Elderfest or Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, contact Lisa Gallicchio at [email protected], call 732-547-9886, or visit PreferredCares.com.