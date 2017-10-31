Voters Who Can’t Make It To The Polls Have Options In Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Clerk’s Office and the Ocean County Board of Elections are offering extended office hours to registered voters who will not be able to go to the polls on Nov. 7 providing the opportunity to obtain and cast a ballot in person at a one-stop convenient location.

“It’s important every registered voter have the opportunity to cast a ballot during the general election,” said Scott M. Colabella, Ocean County Clerk. “We anticipate that by extending hours at our different sites it will allow some people to vote who might not have been able.”

Starting on Nov. 4 through Nov. 5, registered voters will be able to apply, obtain and cast their ballot in person at the Ocean County Board of Elections, 129 Hooper Ave., Lower Floor (Basement Level), Toms River. Free parking is available in the Ocean County Parking Garage adjacent to the Board of Elections office. County Clerk/Election Board staff will be available to assist voters from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days.

“By providing weekend hours we can reach those voters who may have to work on Election Day and may not be in the area,” Colabella said. “We have offered this service for several years now and it has worked out well.”

In addition, Southern Ocean County registered voters can visit the Ocean County Southern Service Center at 179 South Main St., Manahawkin from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Oct. 31 through Nov. 3. County Clerk/Election Board staff will be available to assist voters with in-person ballots.

And, registered voters can visit the Ocean County Clerk’s Office at the Ocean County Courthouse, 118 Washington St., Toms River, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Oct. 31 through Nov 3, when County Clerk and Election Board staff will be available to assist voters. Also, on Nov. 6, the Washington Street office will be open for in-person ballots from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“The Ocean County Clerk and Election Board are working in partnership to give everyone the opportunity to vote,” said Ocean County Freeholder John P. Kelly, who serves as liaison to the County Clerk’s Office. “From weekend hours, use of the Ocean County Southern Service Center and more availability at the Courthouse, every effort is being made to make voting accessible and convenient for those citizens who can’t get to the polls on Election Day.”

The deadline for all applications for Vote by Mail Ballots that are sent through the mail is Oct. 31. After that date, voters must apply in person to obtain a ballot. Voters do not need a reason to obtain a Vote by Mail Ballot. The deadline for obtaining a ballot in person is 3 p.m., Nov. 6. And, after 3 p.m. Nov. 6, voters must obtain a court order from a Superior Court judge allowing them to apply for a ballot.

As of Oct. 26, the County Clerk’s Office issued a total of 18,135 Vote by Mail Ballots. Four years ago, in the 2013 Gubernatorial Election, 17,545 Vote by Mail ballots were issued, an increase of nearly 600 ballots. Of the ballots issued, 8,599 have been issued to registered Republicans; 5,046 have been issued to registered Democrats and 4,490 to unaffiliated voters. There are over 400,000 registered voters in Ocean County of which 130,748 are Republicans; 84,956 registered as Democrats and 184,394 are undeclared voters.

More than 400,000 sample ballots are being mailed providing registered voters with a copy of the official ballot that will appear on voting machines on Nov. 7 as well as the polling place location for the 413 County election districts.

A copy of the sample ballot and polling location addresses for all 33 municipalities is also available at oceancountyclerk.com, the County Clerk’s web site or voters can visit facebook.com/oceancountyclerk the County Clerk’s Facebook page.

Voters can now view and read the gubernatorial candidate position statements to assist them in making a determination in advance of Election Day by going to the County Clerk’s website.

Individuals who do not have access to a computer or mobile device can obtain hard copies of the statements by contacting or visiting the Ocean County Clerk’s Office at 118 Washington St., Toms River, or by calling the office.

For additional information on Voting in Person registered voters may contact the County Clerk’s Office at 732-929-2018 or 732-929-2153.